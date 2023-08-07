VIJAY DEVERAKONDA REVEALS KUSHI TRAILER RELEASE DATE CATCH HIM SHARING TENDER MOMENT WITH SAMANTHA IN NEW POSTER

Hyderabad: Exciting news has been announced for fans of the South Indian film industry as the much-anticipated romantic drama Kushi, starring heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda and the charming Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is gearing up for its release. With the film slated to hit theaters on September 1, 2023, Vijay took to social media to share a delightful update about the release of the film's trailer.

In an Instagram post, Vijay Deverakonda revealed that the makers of Kushi have locked August 9 for the grand unveiling of the film's trailer. As the excitement builds up, fans can look forward to a 2 minutes and 41 seconds-long promotional asset that promises to offer a glimpse into the enchanting love story at the heart of the movie.

Accompanying the exciting trailer release announcement, Vijay also shared a captivating poster from the film that oozes romance. In the poster, we see Vijay and Samantha in an intimate moment, with Samantha sitting on Vijay's lap while his hand tenderly wraps around her waist. The addition of an adorable Shih Tzu adds a touch of endearment, leaving fans eager to witness the on-screen chemistry between the lead pair.

Recently, the makers released the title track from Kushi. Film's director Shiva Nirvana turned lyricist for the song which is composed and crooned by Hesham Abdul Wahab. Since its release on July 28, the song has garnered over 11 million views on YouTube.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Kushi holds even more significance for Vijay Deverakonda, as it marks his first release following the highly-publicized Liger debacle. The film's intriguing storyline centers around an inter-faith love story, promising to tug at the heartstrings of the audience. Notably, Kushi also marks Samantha's second venture with Nirvana, who previously directed her in Majili. With the palpable chemistry between the lead actors, Kushi has already piqued the curiosity of fans.

