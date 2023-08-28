VIJAY DEVERAKONDA MAKES A VIDEO CALL TO SAMANTHA AS PART OF KHUSHI PROMOTIONS

Hyderabad: Vijay Devarakonda-Samantha's latest film 'Khushi' will hit the screens on September 1. Therefore, in order to stay in the limelight, the film crew is posting updates on social media. Hence, the film's news is trending. Vijay Devarakonda recently posted a video as part of the promotion of the movie. Currently, it has gone viral and netizens expressed mixed reactions over the video.

Vijay Devarakonda made a video call to Samantha... "I made a video call to tell you a joke", In turn, Samantha says "The time is 1.30 midnight and asks what is the joke. Not only that, Vijay also croons the song "Na Roja Nuvve.." for Samantha in the video. He said that he misses her a lot. But, some netizens are commenting on the video saying that it is good while others are stating that it was a recorded video and it has been edited to present it as a video call. However, with Vijay's tweet, 'Khushi' has become trending once again.

Also read: Ahead of Kushi release, Samantha Ruth Prabhu visits Friends' set at Warner Brothers Studio

"After watching the trailer of 'Khushi' reminds them of a super hit movie that was released in the past," it was commented on social media. Responding to the comments, he said, "I decided to make a film along the lines of what life will be like after marriage. Usually, such things are shown in a song. But, we took that song as the story. 'Khushi' will be very new. "There is no comparison with any movie," he said. It is known that the trailer and songs of this movie released so far have received a good response."