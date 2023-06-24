VIJAY DEVERAKONDA AND RASHMIKA MANDANNA STEP OUT FOR DINNER DATE AMID BREAKUP RUMOURS VIDEO VIRAL

Hyderabad: Rumoured actor-couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who worked together in hit films including Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, are one of the cutest pairs in the film industry. After their hit onscreen appearances, fans have begun to speculate that the two are actually dating despite the duo insisting they are just close friends. Now a recent video of the duo dining together at a restaurant has been doing the rounds on social media. Vijay and Rashmika's viral video surfaced amid rife speculations about their breakup.

In a video shared by a fan page on Instagram, Vijay and Rashmika could be seen dining out with a group of friends. Vijay's younger brother Anand was also part of the group. The video was shared on a number of fan pages on social media, where many commented how happy they were to see the two of them together as rumours about Vijay and Rashmika parting ways did rounds in recent weeks.

After the video was shared, fans of the couple swarmed the comment section to express their excitement after seeing them together again. A fan commented, "It's just wow. Seeing all this gives relief to the heart (with heart eyes emojis)." Another fan commented, "Hehe, they are already our VIROSH - the perfect couple." One more commented, "Good news. I hope they are still together." An Instagram user wrote, "Shaadi preps?"

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rashmika will next be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, which is being helmed by Kabir Singh-fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Vijay, on the other hand, has been busy filming Kushi, which also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He also has tentatively titled VD12 with Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri and VD13 co-starring Mrunal Thakur in the pipeline.