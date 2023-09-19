Hyderabad: Tragic news struck the Tamil film industry as composer-actor and producer Vijay Antony mourned the loss of his 16-year-old daughter, Meera, who tragically took her own life in Chennai on September 19. According to police, the girl committed suicide at her residence in Alwarpet in Chennai at around 3 a.m. Police said that they were searching her room to find whether she had left a suicide note.

Meera was found hanging at her Chennai residence following which she was rushed to a private hospital, but the doctors who examined her declared her dead. The deceased, according to police and relatives, was under depression and was undergoing treatment

Vijay Antony, a multifaceted talent in the Tamil entertainment industry, has been actively involved in acting projects and was preparing for the release of his forthcoming film, Raththam. Just prior to this devastating incident, he had organized a successful concert in Chennai.

The shocking and heartbreaking incident unfolded in the early hours of September 19 when Meera's life came to a tragic end at their residence in Alwarpet, Chennai. She was a student at a well-known school in Chennai. Upon discovering Meera in her room, the house help reportedly rushed her to a hospital in Chennai. Sadly, the doctors' assessment confirmed her tragic passing. Further details regarding this heartbreaking event are still awaited, as police officials continue their investigation.

Vijay Antony has enjoyed significant success as a composer, primarily within the Tamil film industry. After many years of contributing his musical talents, he expanded his creative horizons, assuming roles such as producer, actor, lyricist, editor, audio engineer, and director. Antony is married to Fathima Vijay Antony, who actively manages their production company. The couple is parents to two daughters, Meera and Lara. (With agency inputs)

(Suicide is not a solution. If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)