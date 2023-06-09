VIGNESH SHIVANS 1ST WEDDING ANNIVERSARY POST SCREAMS FAMILY LOVE SHARES UNSEEN PICS OF NAYANTHARA AND TWINS

Hyderabad Director Vignesh Shivan on Friday took his social media handle and posted a few lovely photos of actorwife Nayanthara and their twins Uyir and Ulagam from a recent photoshoot Marking the couple s first wedding anniversary today Vignesh has penned down a note on how they experienced a lot in this one year including the birth of their twins through surrogacy In the pictures shared on Instagram Nayanthara could be seen posing for the photo holding their two babies In one of the pictures a baby was dressed in a red Santa romper Sharing the photos Vignesh wrote in the caption En uyiroda Aadharam neengaldhaneyyy the proof of my life is you 1 year filled with a lotta moments Lotta Ups and downs Unexpected setbacks Testing times He continued But coming home to see a blessed family with immense love and affection reinstates soo much confidence and gives all the energy to keep running towards all the dreams and goals already manifested Holding everything together together with my My Uyirs and Ulagams The strength given by the family makes all the difference Blessed with the best of people striving to give them a good life is all the motivation thats needed for hustlers like me Also read Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan step out in heavy rain to distribute essentials to needy video viralThe director further thanked the photographer and asked haters to stay away He wrote Thank you for the wonderful clicks josephradhik storiesbyjosephradhik PS Negative comment addicts kindly excuse maybe you should try to ignore positivity Reacting to the post a fan commented Very happy to see this post Happy anniversary both of u Another wrote Absolutely gorgeous love you guys Vignesh and Nayanthara exchanged vows in a private wedding ceremony in Tamil Nadu s Mahabalipuram last year Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan Nayanthara s Jawan costar also attended the wedding The couple welcomed their twins in October through surrogacy