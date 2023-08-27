VIGNESH SHIVAN DROPS PICTURE OF FIRST ONAM WITH TWINS UYIR AND ULAGAM DEDICATES ANOTHER POST TO WIFE NAYANTHARA

Hyderabad: Renowned South film director Vignesh Shivan dropped an adorable family photo on the Gram ahead of Onam. The filmmaker shared pictures celebrating the first-ever Onam with twins Uyir and Ulagam, and wife Nayanthara. The two got married in the year 2022 and welcomed twins via surrogacy.

Posting the picture on Instagram, Vignesh captioned it: "First Onam with my Uyir & Ulagam 😇❤️🙏 #GodBless As the festival starts early here ! Wishing everyone in advance a very happy ONAM ❤️❤️😇😇." As soon as Shivan dropped the pictures, friends and fans chimed into the comment section to shower love on the babies. The post has garnered thousands of likes with comments flooded with heart emoticons.

In the picture, the twins are facing their back to the camera, while celebrating their first-ever Onam. The babies were seen wearing only dhotis in contrast to Vignesh, who is dressed in a white shirt and dhoti, while Nayanthara is donning a white salwar kameez. The young ones are seated in front of an Onam sadya, a typical spread that includes many treats.

Both the babies are wearing bracelets and chains made of gold. Nayanthara is a native of Kerala and the actress' gorgeous Onam appearances in white and gold sarees have frequently gone viral. However, this time around it is her children who are in focus.

In another set of pictures, Vignesh shared a couple of pictures with Nayanthara setting couple goals. Along with the pictures, he wrote: "In our very simple, beautiful life ! A beautiful, simple moment which feels special ❤️😇 ONAM festivities begin here ❤️😇 with my Uyirs & Ulagamsss 😇❤️ wishing everyone in advance a very happy ONAM 😇❤️🥳🎉🎉🥰🥰."

On the work front, Nayanthara is awaiting the release of her Hindi debut film Jawan, opposite Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The upcoming movie Jawan's creators have released a brand-new song titled Chaleya. The song is picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara.

Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao provide soul-stirring vocals for the masterpiece created by Anirudh. The song revives the enduring allure of Shah Rukh Khan and Arijit Singh's partnership, which has produced some of the most enchanting and soulful songs. SRK and Nayantara, who are working together for the first time, bring a new and energising chemistry to the film.

The song is choreographed by the legendary Farah Khan, whose style gives it a grace and elegance that fits the sentimental lyrics written by the incredibly well-known poet Kumaar, who has a run of recent hits to his credit. The film is bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment's and helmed by Atlee. It is all set to hit theatres on September 7, 2023 all around the world in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

