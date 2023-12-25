Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara celebrate Christmas with twins Uyir and Ulagam - see pics
Published: 1 hours ago
Hyderabad: Actor Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been cherishing precious family moments with their little ones, Uyir and Ulag since 2022. On Monday, the couple delighted their Instagram followers with snapshots of their Christmas festivities. Sporting matching red outfits, the family of four, including Nayanthara's mother, Omana, captured hearts with their adorable holiday pictures, garnering immense adoration from fans.
The couple has been sharing delightful family photographs across various social media platforms. To celebrate Christmas this year, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan shared adorable pictures with their sons Uyir and Ulag, alongside Nayanthara's mother, Omana. Accompanying the photos was a heartfelt caption that read, "Merry Christmas to everyone who believes in love & prayers. Believe in God and all the powerful manifestations that keep you alive."
Within the captured moments, both Nayanthara and Vignesh could be seen affectionately embracing their sons, exchanging gifts, and creating treasured memories. Adorned in matching red attire, the family radiated joy and warmth.
Nayanthara's most recent appearance was in Annapoorani, currently available for streaming on Netflix. The actor has two upcoming projects, Mannangatti Since 1960 and Test in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Vignesh Shivan remains occupied with the filming of his forthcoming movie, Love Insurance Corporation, featuring Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty, and SJ Suryah in lead roles, and Yogi Babu in a supportive capacity.