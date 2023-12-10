VIDYUT JAMMWAL CLAIMS TO ENJOY SOLITUDE IN HIMALAYAS ON BIRTHDAY NETIZENS ASK WHO TOOK PICTURES

Hyderabad: With his audacious avatar, action hero Vidyut Jammwal captured the attention of social media users on Sunday as he turned a year older. He posted naked photos of himself enjoying a basic lifestyle in the foothills of the mountains, doing everything from cooking outside to taking a bath in the streams, claiming to find his solitude. However, netizens questioned the actor on who took the pictures if he was all by himself.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Vidyut posted a glimpse of his life in the mountains on his birthday on Sunday. Vidyut is pictured in the photos taking pleasure wearing nothing in the Himalayan getaway. The pictures went viral in no time with many asking how the actor managed to get pictures if he said he was there all by himself.

Replying to the query, Vidyut disclosed that a local shepherd by the name of Mohar Singh took his photos. The actor also dropped an update on his upcoming film Crakk. Fans and followers couldn't contain their excitement and filled the comment section of the post as soon as he uploaded them. The actor drew mixed responses from netizens for his nude pictures.

However, this is not the first time an actor has ditched clothing and posted naked pictures. For the unversed, actor Ranveer Singh made headlines earlier for posing nude for a magazine photo shoot. On July 21, the pictures from Ranveer's Paper Magazine photo shoot went viral online in which the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani actor was seen baring his body in the pictures. In one of the pictures, he was shown naked and recreating the iconic Burt Reynolds photo while lying cross-legged on a rug.

Coming back to Vidyut, his next film Crakk, directed by Aditya Datt, follows a man as he makes his way from the Mumbai slums to the realm of extreme underground sports. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team. Moreover, Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey are also co-producing the film.