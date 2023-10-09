VIDYA BALAN BREAKS SILENCE ON CLAIMS OF HAVING DAUGHTER AFTER VIDEO OF HER WITH YOUNG GIRL GOES VIRAL

Hyderabad: A video of Bollywood actor Vidya Balan making an appearance at the airport with a young girl surfaced on social media and went viral in no time, grabbing the attention of many. It all started after a paparazzo account shared the video with a caption that read "Vidya Balan with cute daughter." Following that, some netizens tried to figure out about this 'secret' daughter, while some lauded the actor for being able to keep her personal life private for so long in this age of social media.

Now, Vidya Balan has provided clarification on the matter in a recent interaction with a newswire. The actor made it clear by stating that the young child she was seen and papped with was actually her niece and not her daughter. Vidya said that she was her sister's child Ira. "She has twins: a boy Ruhaan and Ira. So, there you go everyone," said the actor. Vidya refers to them as her "twin lifelines" and has always been outspoken about her affection for them.