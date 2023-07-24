VIDEO UORFI JAVED GIVES IT BACK TO ELDERLY MAN AFTER HE CRITICISED HER OUFIT SAYS AAPKE BAAP KA KUCH JAA RAHA HAI KYA

Hyderabad: Social media sensation Uorfi Javed, who is famous for her bizarre fashion sense, got into a fight with an elderly man at the Mumbai airport after he criticised her for wearing a bold and revealing dress. However, she promptly returned it to the person and showed him that she was not the one to be messed with. Currently, a number of videos of this incident are doing rounds on social media.

In one of the videos shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Uorfi could be seen donning a green backless dress, and she had her newly coloured hair tied in a high bun. But, her dress did not sit well with the man, who called her out for it. He could be heard saying, "Allowed nahi hai aisa kapda India mein. India ka naam kharab kar rahe ho (Such clothes are not allowed in India. You are spoiling the name of India.)" Uorfi was shocked by his remarks and responded appropriately saying, "Aapke baap ka kuch jaa raha hai kya? Nahi jaa raha hai na aapke baap ka? Jao apna kaam karo!"

Uorfi often draws attention with her daring and eccentric fashion choices. The actor, who is frequently spotted in different parts of Mumbai, makes it a point to engage with the paparazzi and pose for pictures. However, she is also subjected to trolls online, but she makes sure to name and shame the hate and criticism from time to time.

Uorfi is well-known for her work on shows like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, and Punch Beat Season 2. As per reports, Uorfi will make her debut in Bollywood with Ektaa Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.