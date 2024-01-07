VIDEO AAMIR KHAN KIRAN RAO GROOVE TO PK SONG IMRAN KHAN IN UDAIPUR WITH GF FOR IRA NUPUR WEDDING

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was seen grooving to a tune from his movie PK at the pre-wedding festivities of his daughter Ira Khan and fitness coach Nupur Shikhare in Udaipur. Aamir, joined by family and close friends, arrived in Udaipur on January 5 for the wedding scheduled for January 10. On Sunday, latest to join the celebrations was actor Imran Khan, Aamir's nephew.

In a video circulating on Instagram, Aamir joyously danced to the song Tharki Chokhro from the 2014 hit film PK during the Rajasthani folk music performance. Accompanied by his ex-wife Kiran Rao, the video captured a heartwarming moment amid the celebrations.

Another viral video surfaced showing Imran Khan's arrival at the Udaipur airport with his rumored girlfriend Lekha Washington. While Lekha dodged the paparazzi, Imran briefly posed before heading to the wedding destination.

Ira Khan earlier shared a glimpse of her wedding invitation, revealing the January 10 ceremony in Udaipur. The couple had already registered their marriage in Mumbai, where Nupur drew attention by jogging eight kilometers to their reception venue. Ira and Nupur got engaged in November 2022 after a steady relationship.