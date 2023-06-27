VICKY KAUSHAL SPILLS MARRIAGE SECRETS AFTER ONE AND A HALF YEARS OF MARITAL BLISS WITH KATRINA KAIF

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's love story is no hidden story and their fans love them as they frequently share details about their personal life. The couple, who have been married for one and a half years, frequently discuss how they support one another. Vicky recently offered his thoughts on what makes a marriage successful.

In a recent interaction, the Masaan actor said that patience is the secret to their successful married life. The actor, who is enjoying the success of his recently released film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, stated that patience is essential for the partners in any marriage and that it is difficult for two people to agree on everything. Vicky also stated that wisdom and empathy come in helpful in such instances.

"In the last one and a half years of my marriage, I have realised that patience is the key to evolving in a beautiful way together," the actor added. Vicky and Katrina married in a private ceremony in Rajasthan in December 2021. Since then, the two have talked affectionately about their support for one another. Vicky labelled himself as flawed in the same interview, but he also stated that he strives to be the greatest version of himself all of the time.

He also stated that because nearly everyone in his family works in the film industry, they frequently discuss work at home. He said that they frequently discuss their ideas with each other and share opinions on what may or may not work for them in a project. For the unversed, Vicky's father, Sham Kaushal, is an action director, and his younger brother, Sunny Kaushal, is an actor as well.

However, the actor claims that they once talked about a movie at the dinner table for so long that his mother Veena imposed a rule that no one shall talk about work at dinner. Vicky and Katrina are currently on vacation in New York, USA.

On the work front, Vicky's next film appearance will be in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. Katrina's next films are Tiger 3 with Salman, Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, and Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

