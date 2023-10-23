Hyderabad: Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is all set to star in film director Laxman Utekar's upcoming project titled Chaava, has taken to his social media handle recently and shared a glimpse of his prep for the film's shooting. The movie, which went on floors earlier this month, features Vicky Kaushal in the titular role. The flick also stars Rashmika Mandanna in a key role.

On Monday, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram Story and dropped a video, providing a glimpse of his preparation for Chaava's shooting. In the clip, the 35-year-old actor can be seen riding a white horse smoothly. Prior to commencing the shooting process, it has been reported that the actor underwent intensive training sessions. From mastering the dialect and style to honing horse riding abilities and various archery skills, the actor is thoroughly committed to fully embodying the essence of his character.

Vicky Kaushal shares glimpse of horse riding for Laxman Utekar's next Chaava

Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Chaava is all set to make its entry to the silver screens next year on December 6. Maddock Films have unveiled their lineup of upcoming theatrical releases and confirmed the release date for Chaava earlier this month.

Vicky Kaushal and Laxman Utekar have previously collaborated on the film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which also featured Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khanin the lead role. Although Vicky and Rashmika have previously shared screen space in advertisements, this will be the first time they will work together on a feature film.