VICKY KAUSHAL SAYS LIFE AFTER MARRIAGE HAS BECOME MORE LIVELY AS KATRINA KAIF IS THE DAUGHTER HIS PARENTS ALWAYS WISHED FOR

Hyderabad: Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most loved couples in the film industry. After the lovebirds tied the knot in December 2021, their lives have altered, but for the better. Recently, in an interview, Vicky revealed that Katrina is the daughter that his parents Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal always wished for.

In the interview, Vicky shared that he has not changed after marriage, however, his life has certainly become 'more lively'. The Sam Bahadur actor said, "There is joy in life. And, like my parents always say, 'Humein humesha se ek beti chahiye thi, humein vo beti mil gayi (We always wanted a daughter, we got that daughter)." So, the actor said it is a 'very good feeling' to be married.

Vicky, who frequently praises Katrina and is amazed by her knowledge and experience, continued by saying that he always considers her to be his 'good luck'. "Now, I am 24×7 with my good luck. So, it's a great feeling," he said. Vicky is quite popular among females but has never experienced any opposition from Katrina whenever a female fan showers her love for Vicky. The Masaan actor stated that his wife Katrina likes seeing him loved by his fans and wants the love to grow more.

Vicky and Katrina remained tight-lipped about their relationship before tying the knot after over a year of courtship. For Vicky, the three days of his wedding celebrations were the 'happiest' days of his life.

On the work front, Vicky will next be seen in Vijay Krishna Acharya's The Great Indian Family alongside former Miss World Manushi Chhillar. The romantic drama is slated to hit theatres on September 22. On the other hand, Katrina is all geared up to return to the big screen with Salman Khan in Tiger 3. She also has the Sriram Raghavan-directed film Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi in her kitty.

