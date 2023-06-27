Hyderabad: Laxman Utekar's directorial Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has maintained a stronghold since its release in the theatres. On the 4th Monday, the Vicky Kaushal- Sara Ali Khan starrer crossed the milestone of Rs 80 crore nett collections in the domestic circuit. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke managed to successfully hold on to theatres on a Monday even after 25 days of its release.

The film, which is currently in its fourth week, earned Rs 1.35 crore on Friday and 1.23 crore on Monday. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, a love comedy starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, earned Rs 1.25 crore on Monday, slightly more than Adipurush's Hindi statistics. The film surpassed the one-crore mark again.

The film is just outperforming itself with each passing day, and the pattern will only continue for time to come. Last week, the film took a tiny fall on Tuesday before returning to Friday levels on Wednesday and Thursday. It will be interesting to see if collections remain above 90 lakhs today (Tuesday) and tomorrow(Wednesday) since that would be wonderful.

In fact, even on Thursday, the film might maintain a similar zone despite the release of SatyaPrem Ki Katha, a film of similar demographics, as it is a partial vacation of Eid, which would compensate for the footfalls. The Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan film has officially surpassed the 80 crore mark, standing at 80.01 crores. While it is expected that the picture will gross 87-88 crores, it would be much more thrilling if it manages to gross 90 crores.

On the work fornt, Sara Ali Khan's next films are Ae Watan Mere Watan, Murder Mubarak, and Metro In Dino. On the other hand, Vicky's next film will be in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur.

