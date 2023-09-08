VICKY KAUSHAL REVEALS WHO WAS FIRST TO KNOW ABOUT HIS ROMANCE WITH KATRINA KAIF OPENS UP ON FAMILY PRESSURE ABOUT GOOD NEWS

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal, who is busy promoting his upcoming film The Great Indian Family, recently shared insights into his personal life, particularly about his relationship with his wife, Katrina Kaif. During an interview on a radio channel, Vicky revealed who in his family was the first to know about his romantic involvement with Katrina.

According to Vicky, the initial confidants of this romantic journey were his parents. He candidly mentioned that he informed both his mother and father about his relationship with Katrina at the same time. When asked if his parents believed him immediately, Vicky took a moment to ponder and then replied with a light-hearted tone, suggesting that they likely did.

The interviewer playfully speculated whether Vicky's parents might have found out about their relationship through tabloid news or popular paparazzi Instagram handles. In response, Vicky chuckled and quipped that it was not a scenario where his parents would discover such news from outside the family.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in 2021, and the conversation naturally led to inquiries about whether any family members were pressuring them to start a family. Vicky reassured that no such pressure about "good news" was coming from their families and described them as "cool" individuals.

Despite being a married couple, Vicky and Katrina have not yet had the opportunity to work together in a film. When questioned about the possibility of collaborating on-screen, Vicky humorously shared that he expected to have two directors on set—the official film director and Katrina, who might provide her creative input at home after the shoot.

Following the release of The Great Indian Family, Vicky is eagerly looking forward to his next project, Meghan Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. Following this, he also has Anand Tiwari's untitled film co-starring Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk set to hit the screens on February 23, 2024.

