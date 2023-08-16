VICKY KAUSHAL REVEALS HOW HIS CONNECTION WITH KATRINA KAIF FOUND PLACE

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most adored couples in the film industry. Their romance came out of nowhere as the two discreetly dated each other and left everyone surprised when they entered wedlock in December 2021. While they come from distinct backgrounds, talking about her bond with Katrina, Vicky in a recent interview said that one thing that always aligned is their family values.

Giving insight into his bond with Katrina, Vicky in a magazine interview said that they have never discussed the expectations as a partner but they could sense complete harmony in their thoughts. The Raazi actor, who is five years younger than Katrina, opined that they look at life in a very simple way. Reflecting on how their connection found its place, Vicky said that they prefer keeping professional and personal lives separate, and their family values have always aligned.

The actor who has made his mark with remarkable performances in an eight-year-long career, also spoke about how he brings characters to life onscreen. Talking about his method, Vicky said that the job of any actor is to "live the character as honestly as possible, and entertain the audience." He affirmed that a film is a director's vision and actors are a medium through which the storyteller reaches the audience so he finds no point in not being a director's actor.

Basking in the success of his latest release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky has another family entertainer lined up to hit the big screens in September. The actor will be seen in Yash Raj Films' The Great Indian Family co-starring Manushai Chhillar. Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film is scheduled to arrive in theaters on September 22.

Vicky will be ending the year on a patriotic note with Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur while the actor is also gearing up to play Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in a period drama titled Chhava. He will also be seen in Anand Tiwari's untitled film with Tripti Dimri and Amy Virk which is scheduled to hit screens on February 23, 2024.

