VICKY KAUSHAL MUNCHES ON ZARA FAFDA ZARA JALEBI AS HE PROMOTES ZARA HATKE ZARA BACHKE IN AHMEDABAD

Mumbai: Actor Vicky Kaushal gave his diet a skip as he was pictured enjoying some mouth-watering delicacies in Ahmedabad. Taking to Instagram, he wrote in his IG Story, "When in Ahmedabad!!! Zara fafda Zara jalebi." Vicky is currently promoting his upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in the city and he decided to make a pit stop to try some of the popular Gujarati snacks.

In the picture, the actor could be seen donning a pink hoodie paired with blue jeans. He was seen gorging on jalebis, khandavi, khaman, and fafda during his city visit. In the next picture, the Manmarziyaan actor could be seen enjoying the cuisine.

The film, scheduled for a June 2 release, also features Sara Ali Khan, Rakesh Bedi, Anubha Fatehpuria, Neeraj Sood, Sharib Hashmi, and Inaamul Haq in lead roles. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film revolves around a middle-class couple struggling in their marriage. The story revolves around two college sweethearts, Kapil and Saumya (Vicky and Sara), getting married. They are pretty much in love, but now they are each other's mortal enemies and wish to go their separate ways.

Apart from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, he also has Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, in the pipeline. Sam Bahadur is a biopic movie based on the life of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, one of the most decorated army officers in India, with Vicky Kaushal in the titular role. The movie also features Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on December 1. (With agency inputs)