VICKY KAUSHAL DROPS STILL FROM MASAAN AS FILM TURNS 8 TODAY

Hyderabad: Actor Vicky Kaushal made a profound and memorable performance in his first Hindi film Masaan. As the movie turned eight on Monday, the actor took to his social media handle and shared an intriguing shot from his film. Vicky Kaushal played the lead in Masaan, which also featured key performances by Richa Chadha, Shweta Tripathi and Sanjay Mishra.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Vicky wrote in the caption, "8 years! (added a red balloon emoji)" Vicky Kaushal, who played Deepak Kumar, a Varanasi lad from the Dom community whose family works at cremation ghats, celebrated Masaan's spectacular eight-year anniversary by going down memory lane and posting a still from the film. In the picture, Vicky stands at the ghat and wistfully gazes at a burning pyre.

Social media users flocked to the comment section as soon as he posted the picture. A user commented, "Congratulations Vicky for 8 years of trying so hard to get what you truly deserve, keep shining my Superstar." Another user commented, "I watched this movie yesterday. It's really amazing and based on reality. Keep it up, Vicky." One more wrote, "Masaan awesome movie." A fan wrote, "Favorite movie." While other users filled the comment section by dropping red heart emojis.

Masaan is a critically acclaimed film helmed by Neeraj Ghaywan. The 2015 released movie explores the brutal realities of death, life and the complexity linked with them. The societal shame associated with extramarital sex is another topic covered in the movie.