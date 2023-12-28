VICKY KAUSHAL COMPLETES BIGGEST ACTION SEQUENCE OF HIS CAREER SHARES PICS FROM CHAAVA SETS

Hyderabad: Actor Vicky Kaushal is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. On Thursday, the actor took to his social media handle to share a couple of behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of his forthcoming period action movie Chhaava. The actor recently completed the 'biggest action sequence' of his career.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Vicky wrote in the caption, "Last day on sets for this year. Ending the year by completing the biggest action sequence of my career so far. 2023, you have been truly gratifying... Walking into 2024 hungrier than ever before! #Chhaava." The first picture showed Vicky in a black T-shirt teamed up with jeans, complemented by a black cap and stylish black shades. He looked rugged and robust in an impressive beard look. The second picture captured Vicky engaging in a conversation with Chhaava director Laxman Utekar.

Aside from Vicky Kaushal in the period action drama film, it also features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The movie is slated to hit theatres on December 6, 2024. It reportedly revolves around the historical events centered around Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Vicky and Laxman had earlier collaborated on the romantic drama Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, also starring Sara Ali Khan.