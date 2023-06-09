VICKY KAUSHAL CHUCKLES AS KAPIL SHARMA ASKS WHERE HE MET KATRINA CHUPKE CHUPKE BEFORE MARRIAGE

Hyderabad Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal recently promoted their movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke on The Kapil Sharma Show On the show comedian Kapil drew attention to the fact that the two actors who portray a married couple in Laxman Utekar s film were seen making romance in the kitchen Kapil then turned to Vicky and asked him where he and Katrina Kaif met chupke chupke before marriageKapil asked Vicky In real life when you and Katrina started dating and nobody knew about it where did you and Katrina meet chupkechupke didn t you ever get caught Vicky chuckles at his question and said Paaji it s a very big secret Vicky and Katrina dated each other for a few years before getting married The couple tied the knot in a closeknit yet posh ceremony on December 9 2021 in Rajasthan Kapil then turned to Sara and asked her if she believes that love should be kept a secret or declared to the world To this Sara answered by saying It depends on whom you have fallen in love with Also read Zara Hatke Zara Bachke BO day 7 Vicky KaushalSara Ali Khan s film ends first week on promising noteKapil probed and questioned her more asking if she would reveal or hide her love for someone in the future To this Sara said Again it depends on who the other person is I can tell this to everyone if I can tell my parents Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan about it The comedian then asked her if she was seeing someone from the film industry to which Sara responded in negativeSara Ali Khan has not said much about her romantic life She has however been linked to both Love Aaj Kal actor Kartik Aryan and her Kedarnath costar Sushant Singh Rajput