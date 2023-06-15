VICKY KAUSHAL AND KATRINA KAIF EXUDE POWER COUPLE GOALS AS THEY TWIN IN BLACK WATCH

Hyderabad Actor Vicky Kaushal who has been busy promoting and celebrating the success of his most recent film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke had taken some time out for a vacation with his actorwife Katrina Kaif On Thursday the couple was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport both twinning in black outfits Photos and videos of the couple have now surfaced on the internetIn a video shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram Katrina and Vicky could be seen in comfortable outfits for their journey They were seen twinning in black hoodies and pants paired with sneakers They also wore sunglasses and Vicky had a backpack and a black cap on While Katrina let her hair loose in soft curls and had no makeupAs soon as the video was shared fans flocked to the comment section and showered the couple with compliments Reacting to the video a user talking about Vicky wrote He kept his right hand available just in case Katrina wants to hold it Another fan wrote Uff they look hot in black Power couple with a red heart emoji Another user praised Katrina and commented Katrina always has a very classy look not an airport look she is so simple that s why she is my favourite with red heart emojis Vicky Kaushal often talks about Katrina during his interviews and film promotions On Wednesday he shared a picture on his Instagram handle with his wife Both of them posed against a serene background of a beach and sunset The couple could be seen smiling while holding each other s handsAlso read Vicky Kaushal chuckles as Kapil Sharma asks where he met Katrina chupke chupke before marriage