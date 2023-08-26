Mumbai: Veteran lyricist and poet Dev Kohli passed away here on Saturday, his close aid said. The 81-year-famed lyricist was undergoing treatment at the Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital and Research Centre in suburban Andheri and breathed his last at the hospital.

He wrote songs for more than 100 films including Salman Khan-starrer Maine Pyar Kiya, Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar, Judwa 2, Musafir, Shootout at Lokhandwala, and Nana Patekar starrer Taxi No. 9 2 11: Nau Do Gyarah. He also penned songs for Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit starrer 'Hum Aapke Hai Kaun' and for Ishq, which featured Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla and Kajol.

Dev Kohli, who was unmarried, also worked with several hit music directors like Anu Malik, Raam Laxman, Anand Raaj Anand, and Anand Milind among others. He had penned several memorable songs including 'Aate Jate Hasate Gaate' (Maine Pyar Kiya), Yeeh Kaali Kalli Aankhen (Bazigaar)' among others. It is understood that Dev Kohli's mortal remains will be kept at his residence in the Lokhandwala complex in suburban Andheri for people to pay their last respects. The last rites will be performed at the Oshiwara crematorium. Dev Kohli's death comes two days after veteran actress Seema Deo passed away at her residence in suburban Bandra on Thursday.

Dev Kohli was born on November 2, 1942, in Rawalpindi, which is currently in Pakistan.

