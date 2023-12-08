VETERAN KANNADA ACTOR LEELAVATHI DIES AT 85 PM MODI EXPRESSES GRIEF

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Veteran Kannada actor Leelavathi has passed away at the age of 85. After learning about the unfortunate news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his social media handle to pay his heartfelt condolences.

Taking to Twitter, now known as X, PM Modi wrote, "Sad to hear the news of the demise of the legendary Kannada film personality Leelavathi Ji. A true icon of cinema, she has graced the silver screen with her versatile acting in numerous films. Her diverse roles and remarkable talent will always be remembered and admired. My condolences are with her family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Leelavathi acted in more than 600 films including Tamil and Telugu projects. Some of her notable works include popular blockbusters like Bhakta Kumbara, Santha Thukaram, Bhakta Prahlada, Mangalya Yoga, and Mana Mechchida Madadi among others.

She reportedly died due to age-related ailments on Friday evening. Fans also paid their tributes to Leelavathi over her demise. "Leelavathi was one of the finest actors. RIP," a social media user wrote on X. "Will surely miss her seeing on the screen," another one wrote. Leelavathi is a recipient of Dr Rajkumar's Lifetime Achievement Award from the Karnataka government. (With agency inputs)