VETERAN ACTRESS SULOCHANA LATKAR SCREEN MOM TO MANY STARS PASSES AWAY

Mumbai: Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar - who played memorable roles in films in over 250 Hindi and 50-odd Marathi films, and was the screen mother to many top stars - passed away here on Sunday. She was 94. She breathed her last at a private hospital here this evening, said Bollywood sources.

Sulochana - as she was popular in the film industry - was noted for wide ranging roles, from lead roles supporting characters to a motherly figure, and endeared herself to the viewers for over six decades. Some of her memorable early performances as the lead heroine were in Marathi films like "Sasurvas", "Vahinichya Bangdya", "Meeth Bhakar", "Sangtye Aika" and "Dhakti Jau" and many more. Born on July 30, 1928 at Khadaklat village of Belagavi (now in Karnataka), she made her film debut in 1946. Among her top Bollywood films was in the Bimal Roy classic, "Bandini" (1963), which is remembered even today.

Other Hindi films in which she acted include "Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai", "Duniya", "Amir Garib", "Baharon Ke Sapne", "Kati Patang", "Mere Jeevan Saathi", "Pyar Mohabbat", "Duniya", "Johny Mera Naam", "Warrant", "Joshila", "Doli", "Prem Nagar", "Aakraman", "Bhola Bhala", "Tyaag", "Aashiq Hoon Baharaon Ka", "Adhikar", "Nai Roshni", "Aaye Din Bahar Ke", "Aaye Milan Ki Bela", "Ab Dilli Dur Nahin", "Majboor", "Gora Aur Kala", "Devar", "Kahani Kismat Ki", "Talaash" and "Azaad".

Over the years she played the on screen mother to many stars including Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Rajendra Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar, Nutan, Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, Zeenat Aman, Tanuja, et al. Sulochana was conferred the Padma Shri in 1999, and the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004. The Maharashtra government bestowed the "Maharashtra Bhushan Award", the highest honour of the state.

A familiar resident of Prabhadevi, she was admitted to the Sushrusha Hospital for old-age related problems, where she passed away peacefully on Sunday evening. Top leaders including Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ajit Pawar, NCP President Sharad Pawar, Congress State President Nana Patole, Shiv Sena-UBT leaders and other personalities mourned her demise.

Leading Bollywood and Marathi film personalities also took to the social media and grieved the loss of Sulochana, and recalled her immense contribution to the film industry. Sulochana's mortal remains will be consigned to the flames on Monday with full state honours. (IANS)

