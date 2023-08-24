VETERAN ACTOR SEEMA DEO DIES

Mumbai: Veteran actor Seema Deo passed away here on Thursday, family sources said. 81-year-old Seema was the wife of late actor Ramesh Deo. She had acted in the Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Anand, which was released way back in 1971.

She passed away at her residence in suburban Bandra at around 7 am. The last rites of the actor will take place in the evening at 4.30 pm today at Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar, central Mumbai. Seema was suffering from Alzheimer.

The actor is survived by two children, well-known Marathi actor Ajinkya Deo and Abhinay Deo, who is also a film-maker. Her son Ajinkya confirmed the development to ETV Bharat. Seema was born as Nalini Saraf in Girgoan in Mumbai in the year 1942.

She has a career spanning more than five decades and has contributed significantly to Hindi and Marathi cinema. The seasoned Marathi and Hindi actor was best known for her work in Hindi films, such as Saraswatichandra, Sansar, Koshish, Anand, Mard, and many others. She also acted in Marathi movie Jagachyapathivar and has acted in over 80 Marathi and Hindi films.

In 2020, actor Ajinkkya Deo, shared some information with the public on his unverified Twitter account about the yesteryear actor's health. The Vasudev Balawant Phadke actor revealed on his social media account that his mother, actress Seema Deo, has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's illness.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Ajinkkya Deo wrote, "My mother Shrimati Seema Deo of Marathi film industry is suffering from Alzheimer’s. We the entire Deo family have been praying for her well being. Wish whole of Maharashtra who loved her so much also prays for her well being."

Seema Deo, the wife of renowned actor Ramesh Deo, returned to the big screen with her son Ajinkkya Deo's directorial debut, Jeta, after taking a 14-year hiatus in the mid-1990s. Seema's younger son renowned director Abhinay Deo has helmed films like Delhi Belly, Force 2, and Blackmail.

