Hyderabad: In 2018, veteran actor Dalip Tahil found himself embroiled in a legal battle stemming from a hit-and-run case involving drunk driving and injury to a woman. After a long legal process, the verdict has finally been reached, and Dalip Tahil has been sentenced to two months in prison.

According to reports, the conviction was based on the evidence of a doctor who noted the smell of alcohol on the actor's breath and dilated pupils. At the time of his arrest in 2018, Dalip Tahil had refused to cooperate with the police by not providing blood samples for an alcohol test.

The incident in question involved a collision between Dalip's car and an autorickshaw, resulting in injuries to two passengers. He initially attempted to flee the scene but was hindered by a traffic jam caused by the Ganesh Visarjan processions. The passengers, identified as Jenita Gandhi, 21, and Gaurav Chugh, 22, managed to catch up with Dalip's car and confronted him. An argument ensued, during which the actor allegedly pushed them around. Following this altercation, the police were called, and Dalip Tahil was taken into custody.

One of the passengers, Ms. Gandhi, suffered a severe jolt to her back and neck due to the collision. After the autorickshaw collision, she and Mr. Chugh observed Dalip's attempt to flee towards Santacruz. However, his escape was short-lived as the streets were congested due to Ganeshotsav immersion processions.