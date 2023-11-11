Hyderabad: Telugu cinema mourns the sudden demise of seasoned actor Chandra Mohan, who passed away today due to a cardiac arrest. RRR star Jr NTR expressed his condolences on X, extending his respects to the veteran actor known for his diverse roles over the decades.

On November 11, the Telugu film industry lost a notable figure as Chandra Mohan, an accomplished actor, unexpectedly succumbed to a cardiac arrest. The 78-year-old artist, recognised for his lead roles, breathed his last at 9.45 am in Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital. Survived by his wife and two daughters, his final rites are scheduled for Monday in Hyderabad.

Jr NTR, the RRR actor, shared his sorrow, acknowledging Chandra Mohan's untimely departure. In a post, he expressed deep condolences to the family and honored the actor's unique contributions to cinema over many decades.

Chandra Mohan, a former Indian actor prominent in Telugu films, received accolades with one Filmfare Award South and two Nandi Awards. Notable for his role in box office hits like Rangula Ratnam, he earned critical acclaim. His cinematic journey extended to Tamil films with his debut in 'Naalai Namadhe' alongside MGR.