VENKATESH STARRER SAINDHAV TEASER OUT NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI SHINES BRIGHT AS ANTAGONIST IN HIS ACTION PACKED TELUGU DEBUT

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated teaser of Saindhav, starring Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead role, has finally been unveiled by the makers on Monday. The upcoming action movie is all set to hit the theatres next year on January 13. Apart from Venkatesh Daggubati, the film also stars Baby Sara, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, and Andrea Jeremiah in key roles.

Taking to Instagram, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays the antagonist in Saindhav, shared its teaser with a caption that read, "This is the teaser… the trailer is yet to come. #SAINDHAV Teaser out now. In Theatres from JAN 13th, 2024. #SaindhavOnJAN13th." The film was initially slated to hit the theatres this year on December 22. However, the makers recently announced that it will now be released on January 13, 2024.

In the nearly two-minute-long teaser, Nawazuddin Siddiqui can be seen portraying the role of Vikas Malik, who works for a group involved in abducting kids and handing them over to a terrorist organization. On the other hand, the protagonist, played by Venkatesh takes on the miscreants. The teaser shows the lead actor as a caring family man who loves his daughter, and also as a relentless man who fights the villains.