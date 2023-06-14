VD13 VIJAY DEVERAKONDAS NEXT WITH MRUNAL THAKUR LAUNCHED FANS ALREADY FEEL CHEMISTRY BETWEEN THE TWO

Hyderabad Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur s upcoming Telugu film got officially launched here on Wednesday The upcoming film helmed by Parasuram Petla is being bankrolled by Dil Raju s banner Sri Venkateswara Creations The makers took to social media to officially announce the film which is tentatively titled VD13The makers of VD13 hosted a grand muhurat ceremony which was attended by the cast and crew of the film Taking to social media the makers shared a series of pictures from the VD13 launch event Mrunal too took to her Instagram handle to share excitement over the film s launch The Sita Ramam actor also said that she is thrilled to work with Vijay and Sri Venkateswara Creations Sharing a string of pictures from VD13 muhurat ceremony Mrunal wrote The first step in a very exciting journeyIt s my 1st time working with srivenkateswaracreations and I m really thrilled to be sharing the screen with thedeverakonda Can t wait for the shoot to begin ✨ Reacting to Mrunal s post fans are gushing over her pictures with Vijay as they can feel chemistry between the two Commenting on the post a fan wrote Ye jodi to hit ho gi release hone se pehle hi while another chimed in Look good together A fan even claimed that Mrunal and Vijay s share sparkling chemistry and their film will break Geetha Govindam record READ Mrunal Thakur There are times when I feel I want to have a babyThe upcoming film will reunite Vijay with Parasuram for the second time The duo earlier delivered a hit in 2018 with Geetha Govindam which also starred Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role Vijay also has Kushi coming up with Samantha Ruth Prabhu while Gowtam Tinnanuri helmed VD12 is in the making The film also stars Sreeleela in the lead role