Hyderabad: Makers of Vijay Deverakonda's much-anticipated film tentatively titled VD13 shared a major update on the film's official title. The film bankrolled by Sri Venkateswara Creations is currently in its production stage. It is the 54th film of the production company and marks the second collaboration of Vijay and SVC.

The film starring Vijay and Mrunal Thakur has been tentatively titled VD13 and now in a major development, makers are all set to unveil its official title. Taking to Instagram, the offical handle of Sri Venkateswara Creations shared a poster with a caption that read: "The official Naamakaranam for this special project will be announced through a small title teaser.❤️ You will witness something special 🔥Date- October 18 Time- 18:30 #VD13 #SVC54"

The latest update has fans excited about the title. The title will set the tone of the film. The film mainly revolves around the theme of a family comedy, a Parasuram Petla signature style. The film is produced by Shirish and renowned producer Dil Raju, while Vasu Varma is the creative producer.

The next Sankranti holiday will see the spectacular release of VD13. Vijay Deverakonda and filmmaker Parasuram Petla's collaboration is anticipated highly and is expected to be a big smash like Geetha Govindam, their first film together. The film also marks Mrunal's third Telugu film after the 2022 blockbuster Sita Ramam and debut director Shouryuv’s untitled film starring Nani.