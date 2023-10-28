Hyderabad: Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to tie the knot in Italy on November 1. On Saturday, Varun took to his social media handle to share a couple of serene pictures captured in the European country. The picturesque image features the actor standing on a terrace, gazing at the awe-inspiring Florence Cathedral, also known as the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore.

The pictures show Varun Tej donning a black T-shirt and holding an off-white jacket in his hand. A rainbow can be witnessed in the background, further enhancing the overall ambiance of the picture. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Varun has also credited his wife-to-be Lavanya Tripathi as the photographer.

Meanwhile, actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan has managed to take some time out despite his busy schedule in order to attend a family event. Together with his wife Anna Lezhneva, the couple was recently spotted at the airport, departing for Italy to attend the wedding ceremony of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. The video of their arrival at the airport, as they gear up for their journey, has surfaced on various social media platforms and gone viral in no time.

Adding a touch of his distinctive flair, Pawan Kalyan opted for a red and green checkered shirt with half-sleeves, teamed up with beige trousers and a pair of black shoes. The actor-turned-politician was also seen carrying a black coat and holding a book in his hand. His wife Anna Lezhneva, on the other hand, adorned a white shirt, dark blue trousers, and white sneakers, emanating a simple yet graceful allure.

Superstar Allu Arjun was also spotted at the airport, accompanied by his family, as they too planned to jet off to Italy for VarunLav's wedding. The actor was seen sporting an all-black outfit while his wife Sneha Reddy was seen in a comfortable outfit in denim.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi will become united in wedlock in just a matter of a few days. The ceremony is all set to take place on November 1, within the enchanting backdrop of Italy's Tuscany region, specifically in the exquisite Borgo San Felice Resort.