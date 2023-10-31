Hyderabad: Celebrations in the Mega family have kickstarted as actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to tie the knot in Italy. Members of the illustrious filmy families Konidelas and Allus came together for a splendid cocktail party in Italy. The picturesque Italian backdrop served as the setting for their extravagant wedding celebrations, attracting a star-studded guest list that included renowned figures such as National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun and the RRR sensation, Ram Charan, who are cousins of the groom.

Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi wedding: Mega and Allu family come together for a star-studded cocktail party

Amidst the grandeur of their wedding festivities, Varun and Lavanya hosted a charming cocktail party on October 30. This special evening was graced by some of Tollywood's most influential personalities. Each of them exuded elegance in their sleek outfits, reflecting the dress code of Glitz and Glamour.

The cocktail party provided the perfect opportunity for the couple to warmly welcome their beloved friends and family, offering them a brief respite before the forthcoming hectic events, including mehendi, haldi, and the vibrant pool party. Varun looked dapper in a white satin suit jacket and black pants, complemented by a black bowtie while Lavanya radiated grace in a silver-white gown adorned with a white fur stole.

Ram Charan matched his attire with Varun, while his wife Upasana Konidela donned a stunning black gown paired with a suede jacket-like top. Allu Arjun, another prominent guest, stood out in a black-silver jacket, accompanied by his wife Sneha, who graced the event in a captivating silver gown. Viral photos from the evening captured these celebrities posing together and engaging in conversations as the cameras flashed away.

Before the cocktail party, the Konidela-Kamineni family enjoyed their time exploring Italy. Upasana shared pictures from their day out, expressing her gratitude to Salvatore Ferragamo for the memorable experience.

Varun and Lavanya's love story began on the set of the Telugu film Mister in 2017. Their initial friendship gradually blossomed into a close relationship. Both actors are well-known figures in the Telugu film industry, with Varun Tej being the son of actor and producer Nagendra Babu and a nephew of veteran actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. His cousins include actors Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Sai Tej, and Panja Vaisshnav Tej. Varun made his acting debut in 2014 with the movie Mukunda and gained fame through films like Fidaa, Kanche, Loafer, F3: Fun and Frustration, and many more.