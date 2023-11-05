Hyderabad: The grand reception of newlyweds Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi is a grand affair as crème de la crème of the city is gracing the occasion at the N Convention Centre in Madhapur. Varun Tej's parents Nagababu and Padmaja arrived at the convention centre to welcome the guests. Beautifully decorated N Convention is a feast to the eyes while flowers adorning the centre are bewitching.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi were greeted with a warm reception, complete with flower bouquets, upon their return to Hyderabad's airport on November 4, following their dreamy destination wedding in Italy. Fondly called as VarunLav by fans, the beloved figures in the Telugu film industry, have officially become husband and wife. The couple exchanged their vows during an intimate ceremony held in the picturesque town of Tuscany, Italy, on November 1, surrounded by their closest family and friends from the industry.

It may be recalled that actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi celebrated their wedding in a picturesque ceremony at the Borgo San Felice Hotel in Tuscany, Italy. The joyous occasion was graced by their close friends and family members, including renowned figures like Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, and Ram Charan.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi exchanged their vows in the enchanting surroundings of Tuscany, Italy. The magical moments of their wedding day have been captured in photos. The ceremony, conducted according to Hindu customs, took place at the Borgo San Felice venue in Tuscany, and the event was filled with star-studded attendees, such as Ram Charan and Allu Arjun.

The newlyweds, Varun and Lavanya, looked resplendent on their special day. Lavanya graced the occasion in a red saree, while Varun was dashing in an ivory-coloured sherwani. Varun Tej's cousins, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan, as well as uncles Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, were also part of the wedding festivities, accompanied by their respective families.