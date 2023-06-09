Hyderabad Lovebirds Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are set to get engaged today is known The highly anticipated engagement ceremony will take place at Varun s sprawling home here After keeping their romance under wraps the couple will be making their relationship official in the presence of family members and close friendsVarun and Lavanya s engagement ceremony will be a starstudded affair as the illustrious Mega and Allu families are expected to attend the event Ram Charan and Allu Arjun who are Varun s cousins will also squeeze out some time from their busy schedules to make it to Varun Tej s engagement with LavanyaFor unversed Varun and Lavanya are said to be dating since 2017 The cupid is said to have struck when the duo worked together in films like Mister and Antariksham Earlier Varun s father and actorproducer Nagendra Babu had hinted at his son s wedding He also had also said that Varun himself would introduce the bride to the mediaSpeculations around Varun and Lavanya s hushhush romance were doing rounds of webloids for so long The rumours however went rife when they shared pictures from Rome Italy Though the couple did not share pictures together netizens were sure that they were enjoying each other s company READ Manushi Chillar joins Varun Tej for VT13 shoot beginsOn the work front Varun was last seen in the comedy film F3 Fun and Frustration The actor is all set to enthrall the audience with the upcoming action thriller Gandheevadhari Arjuna He also has Operation Valentine with Manushi Chhillar in the making Meanwhile Lavanya will be seen Ravindra Madhavadirected Tamil film Thanal