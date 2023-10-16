Hyderabad: The pre-wedding festivities of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are in full swing in the Mega family. Recently the family of Allu Arjun also invited the couple for a pre-wedding bash at their home here. Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela, and several others from the illustrious filmy family joined in to celebrate this joyous occasion.

Varun Tej and Lavanya are all set to embark on their new journey together, and they've been surrounded by their loved ones during the pre-wedding celebrations. The night was seemingly filled with memorable moments and heartfelt celebrations. The guest list for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's pre-wedding party at Allu's residence was a star-studded affair. Allu Arjun, Nithiin, Sneha Reddy, Allu Sirish, Panja Vasihnav Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Nithin's wife Shalini, Ritu Varma, Upasana, Niharika, and their respective family members. The atmosphere was charged with excitement as everyone came together to share in the happiness of this special occasion.

A particularly touching moment was captured when Chiranjeevi, Allu Aravind, Naga Babu, Allu Ayan, Allu Aarha, Naga Babu's wife, Allu Arjun, and Allu Sneha joined in to cut a cake together. This gesture showcased the unity and love that bind the Mega and Allu families. While Ram Charan seemed to have missed the event, the celebrations continued with great enthusiasm, marking the start of a new journey for Varun Tej and Lavanya as they are all set to begin a beautiful chapter of their lives together.

The couple had a private engagement ceremony in Hyderabad on June 9, 2023. While details of their wedding are still under wraps, it is known that it will be a destination wedding scheduled for November. Varun Tej, known for his reserved nature, plans to celebrate this important day in a simple yet elegant manner, with reportedly only fifty people on the guest list. Rumor has it that they will host a grand event later for friends in the entertainment industry, politicians, and other prominent figures.