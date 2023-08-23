VARUN TEJ AND LAVANYA TRIPATHI TO GET HITCHED IN NOVEMBER READ ON TO KNOW

Hyderabad: Telugu actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, who are quite popular in the Tollywood industry, have been the topic of conversation for a while now. Their romance has generated buzz among their fans and well-wishers, who are now eagerly awaiting the news of their wedding. As per reports, Varun and Lavanya are gearing up to exchange vows in November of this year.

According to a source close to the development, their wedding has been set, and the Konidela family has begun the marriage preparations to make it a special occasion. The greatest season for weddings in Europe is towards the end of the summer, hence the couple will exchange vows in November in Italy, reports suggest. Varun is currently busy with the release of Gandeevadhari Arjuna. After that, he will ramp up and get actively involved in the planning of his wedding.

If reports of the couple tying the knot in Europe are to be believed, then Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are seemingly following in the footsteps of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone by planning an intimate wedding in the beautiful locales of Italy.

On the sets of their Telugu movie Mister, the two actors initially met and struck it off. The audience adored their on-screen chemistry, and soon rumours of them dating began doing rounds. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi finally made their romance official on June 9 with their stunning engagement images, delighting their fans.

Varun and Lavanya's family are leaving no stone unturned to make sure everything goes smoothly. Each and every aspect of the event is being meticulously planned, starting from the theme and decor to every detail. They are actively participating in the planning, shopping, and try-on for the wedding attire to make the wedding a celebration of their love.