Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi tie the knot in Italy, pictures and videos from their dreamy destination wedding storm social media
Published: 3 hours ago
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi tie the knot in Italy, pictures and videos from their dreamy destination wedding storm social media
Published: 3 hours ago
Hyderabad: Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi celebrated their wedding in a picturesque ceremony at the Borgo San Felice Hotel in Tuscany, Italy. The joyous occasion was graced by their close friends and family members, including renowned figures like Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, and Ram Charan.
-
Your blessings are earnestly sought for the newly married couple, Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Konidela.@IAmVarunTej@Itslavanya pic.twitter.com/UZLD8lulr4— Naga Babu Konidela (@NagaBabuOffl) November 1, 2023
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi exchanged their vows in the enchanting surroundings of Tuscany, Italy. The magical moments of their wedding day have been captured in photos. The ceremony, conducted according to Hindu customs, took place at the Borgo San Felice venue in Tuscany, and the event was filled with star-studded attendees, such as Ram Charan and Allu Arjun.
-
An ICONic picture congratulations #VarunLav ❤️🔥@alluarjun @KChiruTweets pic.twitter.com/98vkAxOlzI— Allu Arjun TFC™ (@AlluArjunTFC) November 2, 2023
The newlyweds, Varun and Lavanya, looked resplendent on their special day. Lavanya graced the occasion in a red saree, while Varun was dashing in an ivory-colored sherwani.
-
Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness! 🤩— Geetha Arts (@GeethaArts) November 2, 2023
May your journey together be filled with endless joy and blissful memories. ❤️👩❤️👨 #VarunLav @IAmVarunTej @Itslavanya 💞 pic.twitter.com/VS88AyudXj
Varun Tej's cousins, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan, as well as uncles Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, were also part of the wedding festivities, accompanied by their respective families.
-
Congratulations to the beautiful couple @IAmVarunTej & @Itslavanya. Wishing a lifetime of happiness! 💖 #VarunLav pic.twitter.com/2OmR5SUIt9— Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) November 1, 2023
A video from the wedding showcased Varun Tej's grand entrance in a vintage car, greeted by the beats of dhol drums. Guests joined in the celebrations, dancing merrily after the ceremony.
-
Mega prince @IAmVarunTej & @Itslavanya are all set to tie knot to day....,,,,,❤️@JspBVMNaresh#VarunLav pic.twitter.com/WFfeiaX4yH— 🦅GHANI BHAI بهاي🦁 (@BheemlaBoy1) November 1, 2023
The pre-wedding festivities commenced on October 30 with a black tie cocktail night, followed by traditional celebrations like haldi and mehendi the next day.
-
Wow.... Just wow 😍#VarunLav pic.twitter.com/IBL6oIe3r6— ✒ త్రివిక్రమ్ ᶠᵃⁿ ✍️ (@Harinani_) November 2, 2023
Following the wedding ceremony, a glamorous reception will take place as a continuation of the festivities. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, who had been in a long-lasting relationship, made their commitment official earlier this year through an engagement ceremony.