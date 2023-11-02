VARUN TEJ AND LAVANYA TRIPATHI TIE THE KNOT IN ITALY PICTURES AND VIDEOS FROM THEIR DREAMY DESTINATION WEDDING STORM SOCIAL MEDIA

Hyderabad: Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi celebrated their wedding in a picturesque ceremony at the Borgo San Felice Hotel in Tuscany, Italy. The joyous occasion was graced by their close friends and family members, including renowned figures like Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, and Ram Charan.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi exchanged their vows in the enchanting surroundings of Tuscany, Italy. The magical moments of their wedding day have been captured in photos. The ceremony, conducted according to Hindu customs, took place at the Borgo San Felice venue in Tuscany, and the event was filled with star-studded attendees, such as Ram Charan and Allu Arjun.

The newlyweds, Varun and Lavanya, looked resplendent on their special day. Lavanya graced the occasion in a red saree, while Varun was dashing in an ivory-colored sherwani.

Varun Tej's cousins, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan, as well as uncles Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, were also part of the wedding festivities, accompanied by their respective families.

A video from the wedding showcased Varun Tej's grand entrance in a vintage car, greeted by the beats of dhol drums. Guests joined in the celebrations, dancing merrily after the ceremony.

The pre-wedding festivities commenced on October 30 with a black tie cocktail night, followed by traditional celebrations like haldi and mehendi the next day.