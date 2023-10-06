VARUN DHAWAN SHARES PICTURES WITH HAPPY FOCUSED FACES KIARA ADVANI SHAHID KAPOOR TIGER SHROFF AND OTHERS AHEAD OF DOHA EVENT

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has a sizable fan base on his social media handle. To keep his followers informed about his life, the actor frequently posts photos and videos. While getting ready for an event in Doha, the actor who is presently filming VD18 uploaded a number of group photos with Bollywood stars Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others.

In addition to the photographs, he also wrote a funny caption. The Bhediya actor posted a number of group photos on Instagram of himself getting ready for an event in Doha with Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tiger Shroff, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jackky Bhagnani. Dhawan captioned the images he posted, "Happy focused faces to take over doha. In just 5 days we managed to sell out an arena. Ready to dance our hearts out. P.s- i made tiger smile #entertainerno1And I’m nervous to dance next to shahid !!!"

Varun recently discussed his career goals with an entertainment portal. The Bawaal actor claimed to have seen a significant shift in himself in recent years. "I have genuinely stopped thinking about the rat race," he said adding, "where I am makes me very pleased. I have big goals and inspirations to get there, so it's not like I don't have any, but I've come to the realisation that I want to keep them to myself until I've accomplished them."