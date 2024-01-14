VARUN DHAWAN SHARES MUHURAT SHOTS FROM VD 18 SETS DROPS UPDATE ON OFFICIAL TITLE ANNOUNCEMENT

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who is preparing for his role in the action film VD 18, has delighted fans by revealing peeks from the Muhurat Pooja. Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in the film Bawaal, is currently filming his forthcoming movie. Sharing the snippets of the video on his Instagram, Varun revealed that the official title will be announced soon.

The action-packed entertainer, tentatively dubbed VD 18, marks his first collaboration with the famed filmmaker Atlee, known for Jawan. Varun will co-star in this film with Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. The actor has now shown fans snippets from the film's Muhurat Pooja, boosting interest, and has also promised to reveal the official title soon.

On Sunday, January 15, to commemorate the auspicious occasions of Makar Sankranti and Pongal, the producers of the highly awaited film, tentatively known as VD 18, released a video showcasing the Muhurat Pooja. Varun Dhawan, the lead actor, shared a video on Instagram Stories with the caption, "Vd18 Title reveal soon…" The footage showed the venue decked with flower decorations.

Producers Atlee and Murad Khetani also participated in the puja ritual. Keerthy Suresh, who is making her Bollywood debut with this film, looked stunning in a bright yellow saree. Varun Dhawan, dressed in a blue shirt and white trousers, greeted the guests enthusiastically. Wamiqa Gabbi, who has recently received recognition for her work on projects such as Khufiya and Jubilee, looked lovely in an ethnic blue suit.