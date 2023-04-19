VARUN DHAWAN SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU MAKE HEADS TURN AT CITADEL PREMIERE IN LONDON

Mumbai Actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Tuesday attended the grand premiere of the upcoming action thriller series Citadel The duo was seen twinning in black outfits The Bhediya actor donned a black tshirt paired with matching jeans boots and a jacket Samantha on the other hand looked gorgeous in a black coord set Samantha donned a Bulgari neckpiece and bracelet with the outfitVarun and Samanta were seen posing with the director duo Raj and DK Soon after the celebs arrived at the grand premiere several pictures and videos started surfacing on social media Created by the Russo Brothers Citadel will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday April 28 with two adrenalinefueled episodes followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26The show stars Richard Madden and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles The actionpacked show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane Richard Madden and Nadia Sinh Priyanka of the global spy agency CitadelAlso read Varun Dhawan Samantha are all smiles as Citadel team huddles in EnglandSharing details about the show Priyanka earlier said The story is closely interwoven with the stunts What s so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling We get to see a lot about these characters how they physically interact not just great action sequences but there s drama at the heart of each one of them so there s a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts And that was just very cool and new for me Varun and Samantha will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the series With agency inputs