VARUN DHAWAN SAMANTHA ARE ALL SMILES AS CITADEL TEAM HUDDLES IN ENGLAND

Hyderabad Varun Dhawan recently provided an update on Citadel India The actor took to instagram to share a picture with the team of Citadel India The Sui Dhaga actor is chilling as much as he is working hard on the seriesThe group picture comprises his Citadel costar Samantha Ruth Prabhu and directors Raj amp DK They took the photo in an English cafe Sharing the photo on his offical Instagram handle Varun wrote Team huddle in England The series is now being filmed in England In the picture Varun is seen dressed casually in a pink tee and a yellow jacket The actor posed with Ciatdel India directors Raj and DK on one side and Samantha on the other end Samantha looks nerdy in the photograph as she completes her look with sunglasses The Shaakuntalam actor opted for a black shirt and jeans She wore it with a denim jacket and kept her hair open While DK wore a black coat over a shirt Raj chose a blue coloured full sleeve tshirt for the outing Citadel India is the American show s Indian adaptation In the original series Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden play the lead roles The original series is helmed by Russo Brothers Meanwhile Raj and DK are still making waves with their latest web series Farzi Shahid Kapoor made his OTT debut with the show For the unversed Raj and DK rose to prominence on OTT after directing Manoj Bajpayee s The Family Man Two seasons of the show have already been released and a third is on its way to be released on Amazon Prime Video Citadel was also be out on the same OTT platform Citadel is also available in Italian in addition to English and Hindi According to reports it is also being adapted in SpanishAlso read Samantha s first look from Citadel out says looking forward to work with Varun Dhawan He is full of life and cheer