Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is currently basking in the success of his latest release Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The Nitesh Tiwari-directed film depicts the enthralling love tale of Ajay Dixit (Varun Dhawan) and Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor). Despite receiving criticism for the Auschwitz sequence, Bawaal received a lot of love from the cinephiles.

Meanwhile, Varun, who is keeping busy these days due to work commitments, took time out of his schedule to get down for an interview, along with his Bawaal co-star Janhvi and Bawaal director Nitesh of Chhichhore fame. During the conversation, the actor revealed details about his upcoming movie tentatively titled VD 18, for which he has collaborated with Jawan director Atlee.

The student Of The Year actor was asked about the upcoming VD 18 project during the interview to which he said: "I genuinely can't reveal much, but it's very exciting." The actor without letting too much information about it lauded Atlee for instilling excitement in his flicks.

"All I can say is it's a mass-action entertainer," he continued, adding, "the film contains a lot of fun, which I enjoy as well. And I'm going to give it everything I've got."

The news of Varun coming together with Atlee broke in May of 2023. However, on July 2, this year, the Bawaal actor posted a story on Instagram announcing the release date of the untitled film, confirming that he has joined forces with Atlee and producer Murad Khetani for an action entertainer.

As per a report, the story is high on emotion and drama, while the action is at the forefront, and the team is looking to create stylish and larger-than-life sequences for Varun. The film will be shot over the course of four to five months, with the goal of being released in cinemas worldwide in the summer of 2024.

VD 18 is bankrolled by Murad Khetani. Talking about Atlee, he is slated to make his Hindi directorial debut with the Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan. The film will hit theatres on September 7.

Also read: Atlee heaps praises on Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan starrer Bawaal