Hyderabad: The teaser of the much-anticipated love drama Bawaal, which marks Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's first on-screen pairing, was released on Wednesday. The movie, a love story with World War II as its backdrop, has an engrossing plot that takes viewers on a tour of Europe. Bawaal is all set for its global debut on Prime Video, exclusively in India and 200 other countries and territories on July 21.

Taking to Instagram, Varun Dhawan shared the teaser of the movie. He captioned the post: "love never comes easy, get ready for some Bawaal! 💙�🔥produced by #SajidNadiadwala and Directed by @niteshtiwari22 #BawaalOnPrime, July 22"

The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in association with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari's Earthsky Pictures and directed by Nitesh Tiwari. According to the producers' most recent announcement, the Nitesh Tiwari film will directly release on OTT.

In addition to this, Varun is prepared to collaborate with filmmaker Atlee on a new film titled VD18. The movie will hit the theatres on May 31, 2024. It is produced by Murad Khetani and Priya Atlee, and written and directed by Kalees. Varun also has Citadel, opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Meanwhile, Janhvi, who was last spotted in the 2022 releases Mili and Goodluck Jerry will also appear in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi and will make her Tollywood debut in the NTR Jr.-starrer Devara, which is directed by Koratala Siva and also features Saif Ali Khan.

