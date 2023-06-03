VARUN DHAWAN IS ALL SET TO BEGIN THE LAST SCHEDULE OF SPYVERSE CITADEL

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is all set to begin the last schedule of his forthcoming Indian adaptation of the series Citadel. On Saturday, Varun took to his social media handle and dropped a picture from the airport. In the picture, Varun could be seen sporting a light brown t-shirt, and he looked super cool in a beige summer hat.

Sharing the photo on his Instagram Story, he wrote "Last sched spyverse." It is not clear where the actor is traveling for the shoot. However, if reports are to be believed, the Bhediya actor is on his way to Serbia.

The series is being created by 'The Family Man' creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. The action-packed series also features Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden are headlining the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited.

Varun also has Bawaal along with Janhvi Kapoor in his kitty. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on October 6 this year. Previously the film was scheduled to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.

The decision to push the release of the movie was taken due to the impending VFX and technical requirements. The film went on floors in April last year in Lucknow and the team later traveled to Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Bawaal marks the first on-screen collaboration between Varun and Janhvi. (With agency inputs)