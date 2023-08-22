VARUN DHAWAN AND TIGER SHROFF LEAVE FANS FEELING FIERY AS THEY FLAUNT THEIR CHISELLED BODIES

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff took over their social media accounts and treated their fans with pictures showcasing their abs in full display. Both the stars are known for their athletic body and always puts in efforts to maintain their physique. On Tuesday, they set the internet on fire with their latest posts showing their abtastic bodies.

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared a couple of throwback mirror selfies flaunting his chiselled abs. The Kalank actor captioned the post, "Some bts. P.s- don’t have this shape now but will get there." Reacting to the pictures, a fan commented, "It’s (his shape) there!! I felt it two days ago." Another commented, "An inspiring journey that speaks volumes about dedication and discipline! Your commitment to fitness is truly motivating. Keep raising the bar, Varun!"

Tiger Shroff, who has recently wrapped up the shooting for his forthcoming action movie Ganapath: Part 1, shared a series of drop-dead snaps of his chiselled physique. He sported a black leather jacket, which he paired with denim and boldly posed for the camera. Sharing the pictures, he captioned the post with a black heart. Fans gushed over the comment section to shower him with compliments. A fan wrote, "Levelled up!" Another wrote, "OMG! THIS LOOK!!!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun is currently gearing up for the Indian spin-off of the popular spy thriller web series, Citadel. He is also set to work with Jawan director Atlee, for a forthcoming commercial entertainer, tentatively titled VD18. Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, will next be seen in Ganapath: Part 1. The action hero will be reuniting with Kriti Sanon in the movie almost nine years after the two made their Bollywood debut together with Heropanti.

