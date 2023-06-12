Hyderabad Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently jetted off to Serbia for the last schedule of the Indian version of Citadel The actor has been working very hard there but he also finds time to have a good time It s even more endearing since he is involving all his teammates including his costar Samantha Ruth Prabhu in it His most recent post from Serbia proves that On Monday Varun took to his Instagram handle and posted several photos and videos from his days in Serbia In one of the photos Varun could be seen with director Krishna DK both seated on chairs having star and producer written on them The actor also shared a photo with costars Saqib Saleem and Kay Kay Menon and his other director from the Raj and DK duo Raja Nidimoru In another picture he looked quite dashing in a candid walking click And based on his aim in one of the videos it seems that he will soon become a professional archer But his candid photo with Samantha at a restaurant is perhaps the nicest of them all The two are seen having some blueberry cheesecake and Varun s beautiful smile toward Samantha while she eats is simply too cute With this photo dump he even made it official that Citadel India will have a release date of next yearSharing the post Varun wrote In between work we play 💪 next year we slay Soon after he shared the post Samantha took to Instagram Stories and posted her picture with Varun wherein the two are relishing cake The Yashoda star also echoed Varun s feelings and wrote Next year we slay followed by fire emojis Also read Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan groove to Oo Antava at club in Serbia video goes viralThe Indian version of Citadel is being directed by Raj and DK and will have a connection with the international version too Varun is making his OTT debut with this series Besides this Varun will star with Janhvi Kapoor in Nitesh Tiwari s Bawaal which will be released in October He has also announced returning to Dinesh Vijans horror universe with Bhediya 2