VARUN DHAWAN AND JANHVI KAPOORS BAWAAL BECOMES INDIAS FIRST FILM TO PREMIERE AT EIFFEL TOWER

Hyderabad: The Sajid Nadiadwala production Bawaal, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, marks Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's first project together. The movie has been the talk of the town for the past two years, and it will finally be released in July on Amazon Prime. As per reports, Bawaal is all set for a grand world premiere at the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris in mid-July.

A source close to the development shared, "Bawaal will be the first Indian Film to have its premiere at the Eiffel Tower. The premiere will take place at the exquisite Salle Gustave Eiffel, with a panoramic view of the city of love serving as the venue's backdrop. Besides Varun, Janhvi, Sajid, and Nitesh, movie enthusiasts and French delegates will also attend the premiere, making it one of the biggest premieres for an Indian film."

The makers have put in every effort to make Bawaal a global release because the idea is to reach out to a base that extends beyond the typical Hindi Cinema watching audience. According to the source, Bawaal has a symbolic reference to Paris. The makers have extensively filmed several of the crucial scenes in Paris, and the city serves as a character in this story. The movie, which is mostly a love story with references to World War 2, is about to have its world premiere in the city of love.

Meanwhile, Bawaal is Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari's second collaboration together after their National Award-Winning project Chhichhore. The movie is all set for a global release in July in around 200 countries on Amazon Prime. The trailer is anticipated to be launched in a couple of weeks, followed by a few songs.