VARALAXMI SARATH KUMAR GETS NIA NOTICES IN DRUGS CASE

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has issued a notice to Kollywood actress Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar. She was ordered to appear at the office in Kochi to question her former personal assistant (PA), who was involved in a drug case. A person named Adilingam worked for Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar for some years. NIA officials found that he had links with international smugglers in the supply of drugs and arms.

He has been taken into custody and is being interrogated. They found that Adilingam was investing the proceeds from drug supply in the film industry. In this order, the summons will be issued to Varalakshmi for the details and her statement will be recorded. The authorities concerned are reportedly probing whether Varalaxmi is aware of his PA's illegal activities or not, according to the Kollywood media reports.

Also read: Enforcement Directorate seeks all records in Tollywood drugs scandal

The NIA officials seized Rs 300 kg heroin worth Rs 2,100 crore, AK 47 gun, 9 mm guns and ammunition from Adilingam's possession. Varalakshmi, who was introduced to the industry as the daughter of renowned actor Sarath Kumar, made a special name for herself. She has played various roles in Telugu films like 'Tenali Ramakrishna BA, BL', 'Crack', 'Nandi', 'Veerasimha Reddy' and others. She is currently busy with six films in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

It may be recalled that the drug racket, which was busted in 2017 in Tollywood, has stirred up a hornet's nest. Many celebrities appeared before the Enforcement Directorate. Many celebrities, including filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, actresses Charmee Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh and some others appeared before the central agency.