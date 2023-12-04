VALIDATION THAT ALWAYS FEELS SUPER SPECIAL VICKY KAUSHAL GUSHES AS AMUL PAYS TRIBUTE TO SAM BAHADUR

Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal celebrated his feat as he took to his Instagram stories to repost the topic advertisement shared by Amul. The actor sharing the post said that the validiation feels special. The dairy brand, which is known for its quirky social commentaries on contemporary issues, shared a new post honouring Sam Maneskshaw as Vicky Kaushal's film Sam Bahadur wins hearts.

In a recent post shared on the brand's official Instagram page, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw is seen in his uniform looking straight int the camera with a smile on his face. The caption on the post read, "#Amul Topical: Biographical war drama on India’s first field marshal!," while on the top of the poster SAM MASKASHAW was written.

Prior to this, Sachin Tendulkar, the cricket legend, also heaped praises on the film as he attended the special screening of Vicky Kaushal's recently released biopic drama Sam Bahadur. Sachin gave the movie high marks after it screened, saying, "It's a very good film. Vicky did an incredible job. It was as if Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw himself was there. It's crucial that all generations watch this movie in order to understand our nation's history."

Sam Bahadur had a respectable start at the box office as t released on December 1 against Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. On its first day of release in India, the film brought in Rs 5.50 crores. Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post which he captioned, "#SamBahadur gathered momentum towards evening shows on Day 1... Biz needs to multiply on Sat-Sun for a respectable weekend total... Fri Rs 6.25 cr. #India biz."

The film directed by Meghna Gulzar, featured Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the key parts. Sam Manekshaw, the first Field Marshal of India, served as the inspiration for Sam Bahadur. He served in the army for more than forty years and five wars. As the first officer in the Indian Army to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal, he made history. Eloquently referred to as Sam Bahadur, Manekshaw guided the Indian Army to triumph in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, culminating in the formation of Bangladesh.